** Former US Navy medic from Texas shot and killed Sunday by estranged husband

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former US Navy medic from Texas is dead after being shot by her estranged husband in a custody dispute Sunday. That is the word from People News (Alexia Fernandez/January 22) which said San Antonio resident Sarah Alexis Furey, 32, died around 8 a.m. as she was doing a custody exchange involving her youngest son. According to the news service, Furey’s husband Richard Concepcion, 37, shot Furey multiple times before leaving with the child. Police, who were already en route to aid in the exchange, arrived a short time later. They then located Concepcion who had shot himself while in his truck with the boy. He died from his injuries. The couple’s three children were unharmed in the incident. Furey’s cousin told reporters Sarah had served as a medic in Afghanistan and had been in the Navy for 10 years. Funeral services are pending.