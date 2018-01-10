** Former Alberta paramedic to run for head of Alberta Party?

CANADA NEWS

** A former Alberta paramedic from Calgary is likely to run for the leadership of the province’s Alberta Party. That is the word from Metro News (January 8) which said independent MLA Rick Fraser apparently registered with Elections Canada December 30. Fraser was originally elected as a Progressive Conservative in 2012, but left to sit as an independent last year when his party merged with the Wildrose Party. Despite the speculation, however, no official announcement has been made. While in the PC government, Fraser served as the Associate Minister of Public Safety, Associate Minister of Recovery and Reconstruction of High River, and as the Deputy Government Whip.