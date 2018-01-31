** Michigan paramedic severely injured by drunk driver now back on the job

** Former Alaska EMT appointed to state legislature

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Michigan paramedic from Grand Rapids is finally back on the job after an August 2016 crash that left him severely injured when a drunk driver hit his ambulance. WOOD TV (Joe LaFurgey/January 31) said critical care paramedic Tim Hoffman has spent the past 18 months recovering from a brain injury. According to the news site, Hoffman, who works for American Medical Response, returned to work Monday on light duties. Both his eyesight and his memory remain somewhat impaired. The driver who hit Hoffman’s ambulance, meanwhile, was sentenced to 2-5 years in jail. Jeremy King pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated.

** A former Alaska EMT has joined the state’s legislature as per an appointment by Governor Bill Walker. That is the word from the Associated Press (January 31) which said Kotzebue resident John Lincoln was sworn in Wednesday. According to the news service, Lincoln worked as an EMT with the Kotzebue Volunteer Fire Department and is a pilot. He is also a vice president for NANA Regional Corporation. He succeeds Rep. Dean Westlake who resigned in December after several women accused him of inappropriate conduct.