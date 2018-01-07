** North Carolina paramedic shot to death at home; police arrest husband

** A North Carolina medic from Concord is dead after her husband allegedly shot her to death and then fled the scene Thursday. That is the word from Fox 46 WJZY (January 5) which said Rebekah Madelynn Hart-O’Sullivan died around 7:36 p.m. According to the news site, Patrick William O’Sullivan was arrested Saturday on an outstanding first-degree murder warrant (WCNC/January 6). Police say Hart-O’Sullivan was shot several times during the domestic dispute. Rebekah worked for Mecklenburg EMS as a relief supervisor.