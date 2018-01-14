** UK man awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to fraudulently claiming he was an ambulance technician

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Sentencing has been set for January 23rd for a Croydon man who pretended to be an ambulance technician and then set up an EMS training school to teach others the profession. That is the word from The Croydon Advertiser (Sarah George/January 13) which said Kevin Davies pleaded guilty last October to fraud x 2. According to the newspaper, Davies falsely claimed he was a certified ambulance technician and secured a private investor’s 15,000 pound investment in his company Pioneer Medical Solutions based on that. Davies’ ruse was discovered after a 2014 illegal rave in which a 15-year-old boy died after taking MDMA. His organization had sent medics to man the event. They treated Rio Andrew first before handing him over to London Ambulance Service. Coroner Selena Lynch said it is impossible to know if treatment problems or delays contributed to Andrew’s death.