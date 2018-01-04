** Funeral services held for Saskatchewan paramedic killed in pre New Year’s crash

CANADA NEWS

** Funeral services took place Tuesday in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for paramedic Cameron Griffiths, 41, who died December 27th in a highway crash in Alberta. The Saskatoon Star Phoenix (Obituary) said the commemoration was held at the St. Philip Neri Roman Catholic Parish at 11 p.m. Griffiths, who leaves wife Jaimie and extended family behind, began training in EMS in 2012. Prior to this, he had taught English in Taiwan, run a fitness centre, and worked in the oil fields. Until the time of his death, he worked for the Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority in Bonnyville, Alberta. He was commuting to work when the fatal accident happened. Friends and family remembered Griffiths as a man who loved music and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was also noted as someone who enjoyed people and had many lifelong friends.