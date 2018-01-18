** Former Louisiana paramedic turned deputy fire chief killed while attending MVA

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Louisiana paramedic turned deputy fire chief from Feliciana is dead after being struck by a vehicle at an MVA scene Wednesday. KFDM (January 17) said Russell Achord died on US 61 after a vehicle hit a first responder rig which in turn struck Achord. According to the news station, following the crash Achord had to be extricated from the wreck. He was transported to West Feliciana Parish Hospital but died shortly afterwards. Achord and his fellow first responders had been attempting to remove a skidded 18-wheeler from blocking the icy road when the mishap occurred. Beginning as a volunteer firefighter in 1994, his varied career included time serving as a paramedic and a police officer. Achord leaves a wife and two children behind. Funeral services are pending.