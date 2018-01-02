by

by In

Hamilton, Ontario – Code Zero ambulance shortages hit 5 year high in city

Cranbrook, BC – Paramedics union concerned about downloaded costs from fire

Vancouver, BC – Response to fatal Sea to Sky Highway crash insufficient, paramedic says

Tampa Bay, Florida – Whistleblower case leads to multi-million dollar settlement with Bay area ambulance company

Houston, Texas – Fire department struggles to find efficient response to 911 medical calls

New Castle County, Delaware – Paramedics, pressed by state funding, see challenges ahead

Sayreville, New Jersey – EMS volunteers seek support for 9/11 monument