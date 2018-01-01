by In

Ladysmith, BC – More paramedics will be hired across mid Island

Grey County, Ontario – New PTSD prevention program for paramedics

Danbury, UK – Widow to sue NHS after fatal ambulance crash

Lowestoft, UK – MP calls for full inquiry into East of England Ambulance Service after man froze to death 16 hours after ambulance was called

Wales, UK – Team of Welsh Ambulance Service medics give first aid training to hundreds of people in India

Dundee, UK – Man jailed for headbutting ambulance worker after falling off stool in pub