Austin, Texas – Medics say staffing shortages killing morale at ambulance service

Gonzales County, Texas – Texas Rangers investigating EMS administrator

Dover, Delaware – State Senate passes first responder immunity bill

Portland, Oregon – Paramedics to wear masks to prevent spread of flu

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Paramedics, hospitals busier than usual because of flu

Charleston, West Virginia – Bill introduced to allow first responders to carry a firearm

Abbey Hulton, UK – Paramedic abused for blocking road to help dying patient