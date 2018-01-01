by In

Nicholasville, Kentucky – Police search for man accused of assaulting ambulance crew

Dallas, Texas – MedStar sees 10-fold increase in flu-related ambulance calls

York, UK – Ambulance handover times drop by 50 per cent

Scotland, UK – Scottish ambulance chiefs admit Red Cross had to bail them out at dozens of 999 calls this winter

Dumbarton, UK – Man who attacked paramedic sent to help him at railway station spared jail

Sedgefield, UK – Yobs throw ice balls as patient is treated by paramedics

Wodonga, Australia – Paramedic sees house on fire and stops to help family escape