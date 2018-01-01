by In

Calgary, Alberta – “Only a matter of time”: Paramedic says pressures on Calgary EMS impacting patient care

Phoenix, Arizona – Fire department increasingly taps taxis to take 911 callers to hospital

Rib Mountain, Wisconsin – ‘First Run’ to honour EMT, ski patroller who died in car crash

East of England, UK – Resignation of medical director at ambulance trust announced days after MP claims 20 people died following delays

Barnstaple, UK – Man made 208 annoying calls to the ambulance service, costing the taxpayer 15K pounds

Scotland, UK – Girl attacked police and smashed ambulance window