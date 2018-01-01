by In

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Opioid calls, deaths still on the rise despite incoming initiatives

Honolulu, Hawaii – Local officials praise first responders after false alarm

Tallahassee, Florida – PTSD benefits for first responders a legislative priority

Wayne, New Jersey – First responders decontaminated after exposure to hazardous chemical

Montecito, California – Comfort dogs help ease emotional pain of mudslide first responders, residents

Devon, UK – Fears that ambulance review will gloss over problems experienced by staff

Victoria, Australia – Ambulance Victoria statistics show dozens of kids locked in hot cars last year