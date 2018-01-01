by In

Reno, Nevada – Spike in flu related calls prompts ambulance service to take precautions

Connellsville, Pennsylvania – Local ambulance services say Gov. Wolff’s disaster declaration adds to opioid burden

Everett, Washington – Feds: Ambulance overbilling settlement sends a clear message

Boston, Massachusetts – Boston EMS reports opioid overdose deaths were way up in 2017

Wales, UK – One person called for an ambulance nearly 400 times in 2017

Warrington, UK – Hundreds of ambulances waited up to an hour outside hospital’s A & E department during December

Clacton, UK – Union raises questions over ambulance response times after death