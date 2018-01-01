by In

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Ambulance lineup at St. Boniface Hospital draws fire from paramedics union

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Health officials downplay ambulances outside Winnipeg hospital

Sacramento, California – Woman seeks $1 M after paramedic allegedly fondled her while she was unresponsive

Fort Collins, Colorado – US combat medic who vandalized Islamic Center sentenced to six months of work release

Chicago, Illinois – Surge in flu patients spurs fire department to add five ambulances

Essex, UK – Pensioner found dead after four hour wait for ambulance

Johannesburg, South Africa – Family wants parliament to probe infant’s death: claims paramedics allegedly did not do their job