Thunder Bay, Ontario – Paramedics facing more dangers on the job
Honolulu, Hawaii – Honolulu EMS announces need for more money
Perinton, New York – Mercy Flight paramedic who died of melanoma honored with blood drive
Grand Forks, North Dakota – New law could have air ambulance patients paying less
London, UK – Long ambulance waits double in a week as NHS winter crisis bites
Scotland, UK – SNP under fire after 10K ambulances dispatched with one crew member
Lancashire, UK – Probe after heart attack patient waited 90 minutes for an ambulance