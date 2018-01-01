by In

St. John’s, Newfoundland – Paramedics offered as solution to attracting rural doctors

Bonnyville, Alberta – BFRA mourn the loss of paramedic

Colbert, Oklahoma – Questions left unanswered as EMS medical director resigns

Elko, Nevada – Memorial service set for pioneer of community paramedicine program

London, UK – New Year’s fireworks: 295 people treated by London Ambulance Service

London, UK – Drunk and hungover Londoners cause ambulance calls to rise by 60 per cent after New Year’s Eve

Glasgow, Scotland, UK – Four emergency calls a minute – Police and ambulance reveal extent of Hogmanay calls