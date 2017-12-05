** Newfoundland and Labrador to audit private and community ambulance services

CANADA NEWS

** Newfoundland and Labrador are beginning a response time audit of private and community ambulance services. That is the word from CBC (December 5) which said Health Minister John Hagee announced the look-see Tuesday. According to the news service, the investigation will examine staffing lists, time sheets, and payroll records. The decision to examine provincial EMS provision comes after the province nixed the contract for Happy Valley-Goose Bay. In that instance, the deal with a non-government provider was yanked after residents complained of extra long response times. The audit results, which will be made public, will be given to both the provincial government and the four regional health authorities.