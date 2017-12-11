** UK residents protest paramedic living in their community after child sex conviction

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Residents of Sawbridgeworth are protesting against a former paramedic living in their community, after he was convicted of child sex offences. The Hertfordshire Mercury (Huw Wales/December 11) said the protest, which includes picketing, has been going on since November 11th when former Harlow resident Stephen Youens moved in with his parents. According to the newspaper, Youens was arrested October 11th for sexual grooming when he attempted to meet an underage boy for sex. He was convicted and given a suspended sentence of 18 months in jail. He was also fired from his ambulance job and given a sexual harm prevention order until 2027. Youens moved in with his family after being released back into the community. There is no word on his reaction to the community protests. His former ambulance employer, meanwhile, said they condemned his behavior and were shocked by the allegations against him.