UNITED STATES NEWS

** Arkansas police in Hot Springs continue to hunt a suspect who fired a pellet gun at a Lifenet ambulance Christmas Eve. That is the word from Nexstar Broadcasting (December 26) which said the shooting occurred on the city’s Central Avenue. According to the news site, several other vehicles were also struck. Video footage of the incident showed the shooter was riding in either a red or maroon Jeep Wrangler. No one was injured in the shooting. Police have put out a public hail for information.

** A Baton Rouge, Louisiana paramedic suffered a broken finger Tuesday after a patient went berserk while being transported to hospital in the ambulance. WBRZ (Josh Jackson/December 27) said three other paramedics also suffered injuries during the melee. According to the news service, the incident played out around 9 p.m., with the driver of the EMS unit having to pull over to assist his partner in the rear cab. A passing ambulance and a police car also stopped to help. At least five people struggled to restrain the man, eventually subduing him enough to take him to the hospital. Along with the broken finger, another medic suffered a bite injury. Both were treated and released. The patient is now facing assault charges. There is no word on what caused his outburst.