** Baltimore police arrest man in shooting death of volunteer EMT/firefighter

** Maryland police in Baltimore have arrested a firefighter for the November 30th death of an area volunteer EMT/firefighter. That is the word from The Baltimore Sun (Sarah Gantz/Justin Fenton/December 6) which said Norrisville resident Daniel Greene, 35, was charged with first degree murder Tuesday in the death of Jon Hickey, 31. Hickey, whom police found deceased in his home after a wellness check, died from a gunshot wound to the head. According to the newspaper, police have confirmed the killing was a domestic incident but did not detail specifics. Hickey, who had worked EMS for various small services, had just been accepted into the Fire Department’s December recruit class at the time of his death. Greene, meanwhile, worked as a firefighter for Prince George’s County Fire Department between 2002 and 2013.