UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Waco, Texas paramedic is recovering in a Temple hospital after having his leg amputated following an August MVA in which he was struck by a drunk driver. That is the word from KWTX (John Carroll/December 8) which said Rory Barrios underwent the surgery early last week. According to the news service, the procedure comes after doctors attempted 14 different operations to save the leg. It also comes some 4 months after Barrios was severely injured while on the job. Prior to the amputation, Barrios said doctors told him he would be in a wheelchair for life. He is expected to be fitted with a prosthesis to aid his recovery in the coming days.

** Washington D.C. police are investigating after a transfer ambulance was struck by gunfire Friday. The Washington Post (Clarence Williams/Martin Weil/December 8) said the incident, which took place in the city’s southeast, played out as the EMS crew was removing a patient from a building. No one was injured in the attack, but at least one gunshot hole was found in the prehospital rig. There is no word on what might have motivated the shooter or whether or not the shot was random.