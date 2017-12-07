** Winnipeg police arrest two men in ambulance drug theft

CANADA NEWS

** Winnipeg police in Manitoba have arrested two men for allegedly stealing narcotics from a city ambulance parked in a hospital ambulance bay last month. That is the word from CTV News (December 7) which said the pair, who remain in jail, have been tagged with possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. According to the newspaper, the duo made off with six vials of fentanyl and midazolam around 3 a.m. on November 27th. Two of the fentanyl vials were recovered along with some methamphetamine. There is no word on the initial court dates for Christopher Lee Tonn, 36, and Gary William Dutka, 44. Along with the above mentioned charges, Tonn has also been charged with meth possession.