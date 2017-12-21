** EMS crews in Akron, Ohio to get flak jackets and helmets for response during active shooter calls

** Ohio medics in Akron will soon have bulletproof vests and helmets to assist them when responding to calls during active shooter situations. That is the word from The Akron Beacon Journal (Doug Livingston/December 21) which said city council signed off on the move this week. According to the newspaper, the city will pay $30,347.80 for 28 sets of the equipment for Akron’s 14 EMS crews. Fire Department District Chief Steve Kaut said the items would assist medics in staying safe during very dangerous responses.