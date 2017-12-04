** German paramedic sentenced to ten years in prison for drugging, raping women

** Volunteer Baltimore EMT/firefighter in Maryland found dead; medical examiner says it is homicide

GERMANY NEWS

** A Nuremberg area paramedic has been sentenced to a decade behind bars for sedating 23 women and then raping them. That is the word from The Local (December 4) which said the EMS practitioner apparently committed the crimes between 2009 and 2016. According to the news site, the unidentified provider, 41, pretended to be a researcher conducting cancer studies for the University of Erlanger-Nuremberg to gain access to the women. The medic, who admitted guilt at the outset of the trial, said he met some of the women privately. Others he became acquainted with while they were doing internships at hospitals where he worked. The man’s ruse was discovered only after the woman were unable to find any public information on the supposed cancer study.

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A volunteer Baltimore EMT/firefighter is dead after being shot to death in his home Thursday. The Baltimore Sun (Luke Broadwater/December 3) said Jon Hickey, 31, was found dead by police after they were called to conduct a wellness check. According to the newspaper, Hickey sustained a gunshot wound to the head. The medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide. Hickey, who had just been accepted to the fire department’s December recruit class, ran his own photography business. He also worked as a paramedic for the Charlestown retirement community in Catonsville and was a volunteer firefighter for Woodlawn, Lansdowne, Reisterstown, and Owing Mills. Funeral services are set for this Thursday in Eldersburg. Police have issued a public call for anyone with information about the murder to come forward.