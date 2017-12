by In

Kingston, Ontario – Heart attack survivor thanks paramedics who saved him

Sarasota, Florida – Ambulance overturns in crash

Ridgeland, Mississippi – Pafford EMS takes patients home for the holidays

Las Vegas, Nevada – Ambulance company gives seniors free rides home for the holidays

Brockton, Massachusetts – Paramedics deliver Christmas Miracle baby

Meridian, Idaho – High Desert Harley-Davidson feeds first responders on Christmas

Honolulu, Hawaii – Nine new paramedics graduate, but city is still short