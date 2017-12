by In

Peterborough, Ontario – Paramedics get 1.75% wage hikes in each of 3 years of new contract

Staten Island, New York – EMT claims apnea made her sleep on the job; sues hospital over firing

Adelaide, South Australia – SA Ambulance Service to receive more than 100 new staff, including 46 paramedics, over 18 months

Northern Territory, Australia – Union cries foul as independent review says NT St. John Ambulance functions well