by In

Hamilton, Ontario – EMS launches investigation into how paramedics treated patient

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Paramedics treating more patients on-scene than ever before

Brooklyn, New York – FDNY EMT who made anti-Semitic tweets to rejoin the academy

New York, New York – EMS unions fight city for data on race, salary, and discipline

Muncie, Indiana – Change to fire-based EMS could cost county paramedics their jobs

New York, New York – FDNY sued for discrimination yet again

London, UK – London Bridge terror attack paramedic honoured at awards