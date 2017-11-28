** Washington paramedic facing decade behind bars for stealing painkillers

** A former Washington paramedic from Tacoma is facing 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing fentanyl and morphine from his ambulance service. KOMO News (November 28) said Jeremy Johansen, who was working for West Pierce Fire and Rescue at the time, struck a plea deal relating to the crimes during 2016 and 2017. According to the agreement, Johansen said he replaced the stolen meds with saline, fixing broken seals with glue. A confirmed instance in March 2017 saw a patient given the saline when paramedics thought fentanyl was being administered. According to the news station, Johansen’s previously clean criminal record and admission of guilt means prosecutors are not likely to seek a full decade behind bars. Sentencing is set for February 23rd.