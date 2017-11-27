** Medications stolen from Winnipeg ambulance

CANADA NEWS

** The Winnipeg Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a Monday morning theft of medications from an ambulance parked outside an area hospital. That is the word from the CBC (November 27) which said the 3 a.m. heist saw four vials of fentanyl and 3 vials of midazolam taken. According to the news service, the thieves apparently took the drugs while the EMS unit was sitting at the St. Boniface Hospital ambulance bay. Winnipeg’s Fire Paramedic Service is also now looking into the matter. CrimeStoppers is issuing public alerts for further information.

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Illinois paramedics and firefighters in Arlington Heights are getting into the Christmas spirit, with practitioners collecting winter coats for the needy. The Chicago Tribune (Karen Ann Cullotta/November 27) said the initiative is in its fifth year and aims to help both adults and children. According to the newspaper, the undertaking runs until December 15th. Collections will then be donated to the Arlington Heights School District 25 and the Purple Hearts Veterans group. Toys are also being collected for Chicagoland Toys for Tots.