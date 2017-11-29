** Texas paramedic, injured by drunk driver while attending August MVA, must now have leg amputated

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Waco, Texas paramedic, struck by a drunk driver at an August 19th MVA scene, will now have to have his leg amputated. That is the word from KWTX (November 28) which said surgery for Rory Barrios, 31, is set for Monday. He will then be given a prosthetic to begin the rehabilitation process. According to the news site, Barrios has undergone multiple procedures and skin grafts over the last four months to save the leg. Barrios’ wife Amy said throughout this time her husband has had both little sensation and little ability to move the leg. He is also in continuous pain from his knee. The man allegedly responsible for Barrios’ injuries, meanwhile, was arrested at the scene of the crash. Alex Navas, 36, has been charged with intoxication assault on a public servant and driving with an invalid licence. Currently out on bond, Navas’ next court date has not yet been released.

CANADA NEWS

** Quebec is getting an EMS upgrade, with the province kicking in $28.2 million to improve prehospital services. CTV Montreal (November 29) said the money will see 22 more vehicles put in place, with ten going to Montreal/Laval, four to Quebec City, and others to areas like Monteregie and Outaouais. According to the news site, the money will also go towards improving information and analysis. The announcement comes mere days after the paramedics’ union decried the lack of ambulances in Quebec.