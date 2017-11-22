** UK paramedic found dead in park; foul play not suspected

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A Devon paramedic is dead after being found deceased in Bideford’s Old Town Park Saturday. Devon Online (Joe Bulmer/November 22) said Colin Bolsom, 42, worked as an acting operations manager for South Western Ambulance Service. Police said foul play is not suspected, but declined to indicate further information as to the cause of death. Bolsom’s death comes at a time when the service’s paramedics are calling for their chief executive to resign. Medics say Ken Wenman has failed to address some major issues plaguing the organization. Funeral services for Bolsom, meanwhile, are pending.