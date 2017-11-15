** Florida paramedic arrested, charged with child sex solicitation following police undercover op

** UK EMS crew locked inside house after patient becomes aggressive

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Florida paramedic from St. John’s has been suspended after being charged with soliciting sex from a child. News4Jax (Ethan Calloway/November 15) said David Eugene Labelle, 53, was taken into custody as part of the local police department’s undercover sting called “Operation Cruel Summer.” According to the news site, Labelle, who was the 20th person caught during the undertaking, was nabbed while he believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl. In actuality, the child was an undercover detective. Along with email messages, Labelle sent the “girl” pictures of himself that were taken at his station. A spokesman for the fire department said he has been removed from duty pending the outcome of the legal case and an internal investigation. There is no word on his next court date.

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A West Midlands EMS crew in Tyseley ended up locked in a patient’s home Tuesday after the latter became aggressive around 11:30 a.m. That is the word from the Birmingham Mail (Jashir Authi/November 15) which said the incident played out as the drunk patient threatened the medics and spewed derogatory remarks at them. He also attempted to slap the face of one of the providers. According to the newspaper, the practitioners were able to convince the man to let them out of the premises. He, however, continued to harangue them as they made their way to the EMS unit. No one was injured in the incident. Police are investigating.The episode comes just days after a Friday run-in with a resident in Small Heath. In that instance, paramedics were greeted with a nasty note on their windshield after trying to treat a dying patient inside a house. The irate person left the missive after becoming enraged over the EMS unit blocking his driveway. The patient later died in hospital.