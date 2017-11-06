** Ohio medic injured after truck ploughs into ambulance’s side

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An Ohio medic from Sycamore Township is recovering from a Sunday accident in which a pick-up drove into the ambulance he was riding in. That is the word from the Associated Press (November 5) which said the 40-year-old unidentified practitioner received non life threatening injuries in the smash. According to the news site, the lit up EMS unit was turning left at an intersection when the truck crashed into its side. Police said they suspect alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the mishap. There is no word on whether or not the 36-year-old truck driver will face charges. The extent of the medic’s injuries, meanwhile, have not been detailed. He was, however, treated and released from hospital yesterday.