** UK paramedics could soon be able to write prescriptions for patients

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** In an effort to eliminate unnecessary hospital and doctor visits, some UK paramedics could soon be given the power to write prescriptions for patients. That is the word from BT.com (November 26) which said the idea is currently being considered by the Commission on Human Medicines which advises government ministers on policy. According to the newspaper, this is the second time the concept has been proposed. A similar pitch in 2015 to give specific advanced paramedics the power was eventually nixed for unknown reasons. A similar community medicine project trial run with Lancashire paramedics found that providers were able to handle all patient needs in about 66 per cent of cases. Only 10 per cent of patients were transported to hospital.