** UK medic in Devon attempts suicide; follows suicide death of Devon EMS supervisor Saturday

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Just five days after a Devon paramedic is believed to have killed himself in a city park, a second EMS responder has been admitted to hospital after attempting to take his own life. That is the word from Devon Live (November 23) which said the incident occurred Wednesday night. According to the newspaper, police have offered no motive for the medic’s actions nor was the condition of the provider released. The hospitalization occurred the same day an inquest was opened into the November 18th death of South West Ambulance Service supervisor Colin Bolsom, 42. Bolsom’s death comes barely two years after Exeter based emergency dispatcher Emma Alsopp, 22, hung herself while at work. It also comes at a time when the EMS union is calling on chief executive Ken Wenman to resign for failing to address major issues plaguing the service.