December 2, 2017
Home  ⁄  Other News  ⁄  12/01/2017

Nov 30, 2017 Posted by In Other News

Montreal, Quebec – Court awards ex-Quebec paramedics $1.2 M over metro scare

Castlegar, BC – Councillors, region’s MLA have had it with ambulance wait times

Washington, D.C. – DC EMTs who saved New Jersey man receive “Save Coin”

Northwest Arkansas – Paramedic shortage looms large in state

Madison, Wisconsin – Bill to allow emergency responders to render aid to pets sees support at the capital

Dorset, UK – Paramedic is forced to get out and guide an ambulance on an emergency call past a police car after it was blocked by an officer parking on double yellow lines

admin

Comments are closed.