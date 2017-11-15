Oakville, Ontario – Senior slapped with $220 ambulance bill for ride less than a kilometer away
Jupiter, Florida – Court hearing Friday for man accused of killing two paramedics
Minneapolis, Minnesota – After horrific ambulance accident, injured still suffering financially and physically
Madison, Wisconsin – Ambulance program works to cut down hospital re-admissions
New Orleans, Louisiana – Violet man arrested on allegations he escaped ambulance taking him to hospital after drunken crash
Midland, Texas – Odessa woman arrested for DWI after crashing into ambulance
Norfolk, UK – Call for tougher sentences for attacks on paramedics, police officers, firefighters