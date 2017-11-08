by In

Simcoe County, Ontario – Paramedics want to train firefighters to deal with opioid overdoses

Edmonton, Alberta – Province commits to fixed funding for air ambulances in northeastern Alberta

Harlow, UK – Ambulance medic sacked after admitting attempting to groom child

Portsmouth, UK – Baby died after ambulance crew stopped for a toilet break

Middlesbrough, UK – Bottle thrown at blue light ambulance smashes window and injures paramedic

Yorkshire, UK – Paramedic accused of failing to save dying heart patient

Tyne and Wear, UK – Man with history of violence to 999 workers died when paramedics refused to treat him

ACT, Australia – Kit containing drugs and first aid stolen from ambulance service