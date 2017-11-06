Wausau, Wisconsin – Wausau EMT who died in crash likened to Wonder Woman
Detroit, Michigan – Ambulance, police cruiser windshields shattered by flying object
Stratford-upon-Avon, UK – Ambulance staff being let down by legal system
Kent, UK – Thousands left in ambulances outside A&E hospital units
Wales, UK – Staffing gaps left ambulances off the road
Adelaide, South Australia – Former St. John ambulance officer avoids jail after sexually pursuing cadets
Perth, Western Australia – Ambos warn of patient ramping risk