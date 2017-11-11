O’Fallon, Illinois – Jury finds former paramedic guilty; faces 20 years in prison
Madison, Wisconsin – Lawmakers propose allowing first responders to aid pets
West Salem, Wisconsin – EMS shortage in rural Wisconsin
Detroit, Michigan – Ceremony to honor first responders
East of England, UK – Ambulance trust launches campaign to tackle violence against staff
London, UK – Ambulance services dispatching cut-price technicians instead of paramedics, even to the most serious call-outs
Townsville, Australia – Paramedics forced to restrain violent offenders