Presque Isle, Maine – Medical transport plane crashes; only minor injuries reported
Waco, Texas – State honors paramedic struck by car at accident scene
Stroudsberg, Pennsylvania – EMT admits to sexually assaulting special needs patients
Muncie, Indiana – Woman bit paramedic, kicked officer
Tucson, Arizona – Veterans and first responder memorial picking up steam
Birmingham, UK – Man who left note on ambulance outside his house says he’s had death threats
Eastern Cape, South Africa – Ambulance crew robbed at gunpoint