Presque Isle, Maine – Medical transport plane crashes; only minor injuries reported

Waco, Texas – State honors paramedic struck by car at accident scene

Stroudsberg, Pennsylvania – EMT admits to sexually assaulting special needs patients

Muncie, Indiana – Woman bit paramedic, kicked officer

Tucson, Arizona – Veterans and first responder memorial picking up steam

Birmingham, UK – Man who left note on ambulance outside his house says he’s had death threats

Eastern Cape, South Africa – Ambulance crew robbed at gunpoint