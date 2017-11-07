by In

Toronto, Ontario – Staff shortages over the summer forced shutdown of Ornge air ambulance services

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Region looking to hire 45 new part time paramedics

Danville, Pennsylvania -Alleged ambulance thief faces more charges

Warren, Ohio – Off-duty medic was among the suspected bystanders caught in the crossfire of February killings

Nottingham, UK – Paramedic attacked and ambulance damaged while transporting patient

Norfolk, UK – Human error blamed for ambulance delay in woman’s death

Berlin, Germany – Road rage driver attacked ambulance as paramedics were resuscitating baby because they were blocking his journey to work