Toronto, Ontario – Staff shortages over the summer forced shutdown of Ornge air ambulance services
Waterloo Region, Ontario – Region looking to hire 45 new part time paramedics
Danville, Pennsylvania -Alleged ambulance thief faces more charges
Warren, Ohio – Off-duty medic was among the suspected bystanders caught in the crossfire of February killings
Nottingham, UK – Paramedic attacked and ambulance damaged while transporting patient
Norfolk, UK – Human error blamed for ambulance delay in woman’s death
Berlin, Germany – Road rage driver attacked ambulance as paramedics were resuscitating baby because they were blocking his journey to work