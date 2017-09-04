** Australian man goes berserk in ambulance; charged by police

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** A New South Wales man is set to appear in court October 6th after he was charged following an incident in which he went berserk during an ambulance transport Sunday. That is the word from The Illawarra Mercury (Angela Thompson/September 4) which said the unidentified 34-year-old Penrose man damaged a data terminal inside the ambulance during his tirade. According to the newspaper, the man became agitated upon being loaded into the EMS unit. He then began kicking, punching, and flailing around. Police arrested the suspect and transported him to the local police station. He has been charged with malicious damage and is currently out on bail.