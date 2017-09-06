** Teenage Maryland medic run over by fire truck

** Funeral for New Brunswick paramedic held Wednesday

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Maryland EMT/firefighter from Salisbury continues to recover in hospital after being run over by a fire truck Sunday. That is the word from The Salisbury Independent (Susan Canfora/September 6) which said the unidentified practitioner was transported to Baltimore’s Maryland Shock Trauma Center following the incident. According to the newspaper, the teenage medic was placing blue reflector stickers to mark hydrants on the road when he was inadvertently pulled from the fire engine. After falling beneath the vehicle, he did not suffer any internal injuries and remained conscious throughout his ordeal. He did, however, have to undergo surgery. Specifics as to his injuries have not been released, but doctors told the media his prognosis was good.

CANADA NEWS

** New Brunswick paramedics gathered in Grand Bay-Westfield Wednesday to pay tribute to St. John practitioner Kevin McCormick, 44, who died Saturday from suicide. The CBC (Rachel Cave/September 5) said the commemoration saw well over a hundred colleagues and friends attend the funeral to pay their respects. McCormick was found dead at his parents’ home. According to the newspaper, he is at least the sixth paramedic in the province to take his own life since 2013. He leaves a wife, Nadine, parents, a brother, and extended family behind. Ironically, co-workers remembered him as someone with a ready smile who was always happy and jocular.