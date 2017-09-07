** Group of Texas paramedics sues chemical company over Hurricane Harvey fire

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A group of paramedics, police, and fire personnel from Crosby, Texas are suing a French chemical company over a fire during Hurricane Harvey. That is the word from US News and World Report (Gary McWilliams/Reuters/September 7) which said seven public safety workers launched a suit against Arkema SA on Thursday. According to the newspaper, the group is alleging the company’s negligence resulted in the on-site chemicals exploding when the power went out. All seven plaintiffs had to be treated in hospital for breathing problems after inhaling smoke from the fire. The men were manning a security perimeter a mile and a half away from the plant when the flames erupted.