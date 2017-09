by

Denver, Colorado – Paramedic honored for helping save cop

Honolulu, Hawaii – Air ambulance company buying its competitor

Richmond, Kentucky – Man arrested for alleged assault on first responders

Northamptonshire, UK – Emergency services should be combined, MP suggests

Clacton, UK – Man fined for hurling sexist remarks at paramedics

Queensland, Australia – Busiest flu season on record: Queensland ambos

Auckland, New Zealand – Nearly 100 submissions on paramedic regulation