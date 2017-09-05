by In

Fordville, North Dakota – Ambulance treasurer caught embezzling

Scotland, UK – Union bosses claim ambulances are being sent to 999 calls with just one student trainee on-board

West Midlands, UK – “We’re not a taxi service.” Paramedic faces misconduct hearing over patient treatment

New South Wales, Australia – Union ratchets up campaign for upgraded EMS stations, says many are unfit for human habitation

Tasmania, Australia – New secondary triage plan to take pressure off paramedics after calls for constipation

Mitchells Plain, South Africa – Ambulance staff forced to flee call scene after being stoned, shot at