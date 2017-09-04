Ottawa, Ontario – Fire association wants council to consider Ottawa for fire medic trial
Refrew County, Ontario – Paramedic chief insists inter-county response deal stands
Calgary, Alberta – Association raising money for Calgary paramedic in hospital after drug exposure
Cleveland, Ohio – Police, paramedic unions refuse to hold flag at Browns upcoming game
New South Wales, Australia – Multi-million dollar battle over rescue chopper funds
Victoria, Australia – Paramedics in danger: Attacks on first responders double
Western Cape, South Africa – Paramedics pray for safety every day