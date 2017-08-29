** Canadian military medic dies in Ontario during recreational parachute jump

CANADA NEWS

** A Canadian Armed Forces medic is dead after a skydiving accident Sunday saw her parachute malfunction. That is the word from CTV News (August 29) which said Betty Mubili, 29, died around 6 p.m. while on a recreational solo jump near Pembroke Airport in Ontario. According to the newspaper, Mubili was rushed to hospital following the mishap, but died shortly afterwards. Both the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Transportation Safety Board are investigating.